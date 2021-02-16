Melissa Gorga Talks Marriage Struggles With Joe, RHONJ "Infidelity Rumors" and More

Marriage isn't easy, especially when you're on reality TV.
Melissa Gorga is opening up about everything from her relationship struggles to the explosive new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which kicks off tomorrow night. The Bravo star reveals she and husband Joe Gorga won't be the only couple who weather some hardships when season 11 premieres.
"There's a lot of relationship drama this season, there really is," Melissa told E! News exclusively. "A lot of our relationships were probably a little challenged over the pandemic. You're spending so much more time alone with your husbands and you get to know each other even more than you thought you knew each other, you know?"
The RHONJ season 11 trailer hinted that cheating is a big topic of conversation among the ladies of the Garden State this year.
"There's definitely some infidelity rumors floating around and I'll be honest with you, it's right off the bat with the first episode. Boom, it's like right there," Melissa teased. "So it definitely sets the tone for the season. Listen, it's real, there's accusations going on. Obviously Joe and I are bumping heads a lot this season. It's been rough. It's been a little rough."
Melissa continued, "I would say too with Joe and I it's like we've been on reality TV for 11 years. I would say we're doing a pretty damn good job. I mean we've been holding down the fort. We're doing a good job and the last couple years have been a little tricky for us and we're real about it. Even if we didn't want to be real about it it's just so obvious, there's no denying it. You could read the room and feel the tension and we've been going through it a little bit. But we're fighting through it because we've been together since we're very young. I mean, I've been with Joe since I'm 24 years old and he's all I know. So with my independence I think really stresses him out. So it's just a learning process on how to like get through this stage of life."
Despite some struggles, Melissa says she and Joe are "always working things out."
"I feel like it was always just an easy breezy thing for us. But like I said, being on reality TV for this long, we have hit a couple bumps in the road and we're trying to grow together in stead of apart, because I feel like it's very easy to grow apart, especially with all eyes on us and just my lifestyle changing so drastically over the last couple years," she explained. "Especially within the last year or two, it changed even more. And with my independence and me just doing my own thing and having a lot on my plate, I think it brought out certain insecurities in him. And he really wishes he could go back to the day he met me when I was 24 years old, he misses that girl, but she's gone. I mean I'm there but I'm 40 now and there's changes going on and I think that drives him crazy and he's always battling with that in his head."
As for sister-in-law Teresa Giudice's claims that Melissa was "texting" a restaurant owner this season, she teased, "I can't say too much about it because that would be just giving it away. You're going to have to wait and see what happens with that."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the photo gallery below for more scoop on the drama to come this season.
