Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Couples’ Quiz Will Make You Feel Even More Single This Valentine’s Day

Watch : Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson just put each other on the spot.

In a new video for GQ, the "Level Up" artist and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, who got married in 2016 and share two children together, tested one another's knowledge about their favorite subjects: each other.

Ciara grilled her hubby on where the pair's first date was, to which he responded The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica.

"There's a little corner spot we sat at," said Russell. "I actually took you there recently for our anniversary. That was our first little date, and it was the best day of my life because I knew you were going to be the one."

Naturally, Ciara awarded Russell one full point for his thoughtful answer.

When it came time for Russell to ask the tough questions, he asked his wife, "What is my biggest fear?"

She responded, "Not being prepared," before Russell said that there is one thing even bigger than that: losing Ciara. (Cue the "Awwws!"