Drew Barrymore's Sex Confession Will Make You Blush

Watch : Drew Barrymore Showcases 25-Pound Weight Loss

Drew Barrymore is getting real personal about her sex life.

During a special question-and-answer segment on the Feb. 10 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Charlie's Angel alum shared some spicy tidbits about her bedroom activities.

While promoting her new partnership with Garnier Whole Blends, the daytime talk show host got her hair washed as she answered gradually tougher questions from comedian Ross Matthews.

He began with questions that spurred lighter confessions from Barrymore, such as eating food off the floor, using her name to get restaurant reservations (though she "gets someone else to do it" to avoid embarrassment) and crying on queue "to get out of something."

"More when I was younger," she clarified. "Now I just can't help crying and my daughter's like, ‘Ugh, mom!' But when I was younger, sure."

After finding out Drew has gone skinny dipping before, Ross asked if she ever "got it on in a car." A shocked Drew gasped and then replied behind her cupped hands, "Ross! Who hasn't?"