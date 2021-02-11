Britney SpearsBlack History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewslettersPlan Your Vaccine

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison's Controversial Defense of Rachael Kirkconnell

After Chris Harrison apologized for his remarks about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's alleged past actions, many past contestants from The Bachelor franchise spoke out about the host.

Chris Harrison has found himself in a very dramatic situation.

Last week, The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell—who is competing for the affection of the first-ever Black Bachelor Matt James—came under fire after a Reddit user shared photos of the Georgia native attending a fraternity formal. The 2018 event was described by the poster as an "antebellum plantation themed ball." Rachael has also faced criticism for alleged past social media behavior.

On Feb. 9, Chris appeared on Extra with Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first Black Bachelorette, and was asked about the situation. His answer immediately raised eyebrows. 

"I haven't talked to Rachael about it," he shared. "And this is, again, where we all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion. Because I've seen some stuff online—again this judge-jury-executioner thing—where people are just tearing this girl's life apart and diving into, like, her parents and her parents' voting record. It's unbelievably alarming to watch this. I haven't heard Rachael speak on this yet. And until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this?"

Rachel was quick to say the photos are "not a good look ever." And on Feb. 10, Chris apologized for his remarks and acknowledged that what he said "perpetuates racism."

"To my Bachelor Nation family—I will always own a mistake when I make one, so I am here to extend a sincere apology," he wrote on Instagram. "I have this incredible platform to speak about love, and yesterday I took a stance on topics about which I should have been better informed."

Since the controversy first began, many former contestants have spoken out on social media. Keep scrolling to see what Bachelor Nation thinks of Chris' handling of the situation and what comes next for ABC's long running franchise.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Katie Morton

Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood

"Rachel held her f--king composure while she was in a pretty s--t position. Chris Harrison was so so wrong and I hope he can see that, although doubtful. It's all disappointing and maddening." 

ABC
MyKenna Dorn

Season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber

"I am disgusted at the ignorant behavior of Chris Harrison during his interview with Rachel Lindsay. Yes, in the past year, conversations have sparked about racism but racism has always existed. Just because something happened in 2018, does not mean you get a pass. I don't agree with cancel culture but I do agree and stand for taking responsibility and accountability for your actions. I want to be clear that I do not agree with Chris' behavior and that him and the franchise must do better."

ABC
Kit Keenan

Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James

"Yes, 2020 has spurred greater awareness of white privilege. That doesn't mean racist behavior in the past should be excused nor does it mean our work here is done. For people of color within the Bachelor franchise, viewers and beyond, I see you and I hear you. Silence is complicity." 

PHOTOGRAPHY: The Riker Brothers GROOMING: Crystal Tran STYLING: Apuje Kalu
Mike Johnson

Season 15 of The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown

"Just checked out the Chris and Rachel interview on Extra. Rachel, you were super eloquent in that and you spoke about things that some people may not know about but need to hear. Chris you disappointed me." 

ABC
Khaylah Epps

Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James

"Yesterday was incredibly upsetting. To see someone do straight up gymnastics to try and excuse racist behavior is inexcusable and a direct slap in the face. And just on some personal s--t, the way I would be portrayed on tv ATE. ME. ALIVE for weeks after I went home bc I know 'grace' is never extended to Black women. So to see who is deserving of 'grace' and who isn't? K."

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
Onyeka Ehie

Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood

"Ridiculous how many cast members, including myself, received NUMEROUS racist messages but never did we receive any acknowledgement from production. I guess our grace and compassion got lost in the mail??? The double standard makes me sick."

ABC
Tammy K Ly

Season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber

"It's crazy how hard this franchise will protect its cookie cutter contestants but wouldn't give half of that energy to their contestants of color. I'm not s--tting on it at all. We were there when Black people needed to be stood up for. And we did that and happily will always stand up for that. Now we're asking if you can please stand up for us."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ashley Spivey

Season 15 of The Bachelor with Brad Womack

"Let's also talk about how he kept saying 'the lens of 2018.' Well in 2018 we were talking about Garrett's racist and bigoted likes so yeah it was still a problem back then. The thing was, Chris was the only one defending it then too." 

Shutterstock
Taylor Nolan

Season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall

"Chris Harrison Foolery," the Let's Talk About It podcast host wrote on Instagram before sharing a video message to her followers. 

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Bumble
Diggy Moreland

Season 13 of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay

"Chris Harrison said we shouldn't judge her for going to a plantation themed party because 'we weren't as woke back then as we are now.' Pic is from 2018. I graduated in 2009. If I found out one of my friends went to a party like that, I'm slapping the s-t out of them on sight.

Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Jubilee Sharpe

Season 20 of The Bachelor with Ben Higgins

"Wish I could say this Chris Harrison interview and him defending racist behavior was shocking...but it's not. Thank God he's retiring." 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Ivan Hall

Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams

"There's power in numbers" 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Michael Garofola

Season 9 of The Bachelorette with Desiree Hartsock

"Or we could just stop providing platforms and undeserved fame to racists and white supremacists altogether...." 

ABC
Kristin Hopkins

Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James

"Toni Morrison always had the right words," Kristin wrote on Twitter when sharing a quote that read: "The function, the very serious function of racism, is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work. It keeps you explaining, over and over again, your reason for being." 

