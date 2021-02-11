Kristen Wiig Seemingly Confirms She's Married to Avi Rothman

Watch : Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Back Together on "SNL"

Congratulations appear to be in order for Kristen Wiig.

During an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the former Saturday Night Live star seemingly confirmed she is now married to Avi Rothman. The happy news was revealed when Kristen discussed her family life during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In my home, I am very lucky about having these two babies and my husband and they make it all better," she shared when referring to Avi. "They've changed my life."

Back in July 2020, E! News confirmed that the Bridesmaids star and Avi welcomed twins via surrogate earlier in the year. The notoriously private couple has chosen not to share any photos of their kids.

In fact, the couple surprised fans in August 2019 when news broke that Kristen accepted a proposal from the screenwriter and photographer. But while appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Kristen was able to share a rare glimpse into her family life.