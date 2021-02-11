Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 2 Easter Eggs

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 2 Hopes

Still having Bridgerton withdrawals? Well then does Jonathan Bailey have a treat for you.

The 32-year-old actor dropped a few clues about season two of the Netflix series during an interview with British Vogue published Feb. 10.

"Well, I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible," he said. "It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series–and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into…The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive. There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think."

He also said "there's loads of little Easter eggs for all of the characters." And while he didn't go into specifics. He did share one little teaser. "I'll say this," he noted, "watch out for the bees."

Bees? Bees?!? What does this mean?