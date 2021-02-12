Andy Cohen Interviews Reality TV Legends About Their Most Iconic Moments in E!'s For Real Trailer

Bravo's main man Andy Cohen is coming to E! next month.
As part of the brand new special event series For Real: The Story of Reality TV, the Watch What Happens Live host will take a look back at some of the most iconic moments in reality television history—born out of trailblazing series like The Osbournes, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and America's Next Top Model—with help from the stars of the shows themselves, including the Kardashian-Jenner family ahead of KUWTK's final season.
For Real will also celebrate all that Black women have brought to the genre and entertainment landscape as a whole with an insightful conversation with Kandi Burruss, Vivica A. Fox and producers Holly Carter and Mona Scott-Young.
It all kicks off on Thursday, March 25, and to give you a better idea of what's to come, E! News is bringing you a must-see trailer right now. Look no further than the above clip for glimpses at Andy's candid conversations with the likes of Bret Michaels, Clay Aiken, Janice Dickinson, Lisa Vanderpump and Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, among other reality TV legends.
At one point, troubled Honey Boo Boo matriarch Mama June even admits to spending $600,000 on cocaine.
The trailer doesn't stop there. For Real also promises to reveal secrets from The Bachelor with Jason and Molly Mesnick and bring together cast members of the first season of The Real World for a long-awaited and tearful reunion after 20 years.
On top of that, For Real teases shocking revelations from the industry executives, producers and journalists who helped catapult reality programming into the pop culture zeitgeist, along with untold stories and never-before-seen footage from all of the celebreality, dating, competition and extreme makeover series we've come to love over the years.
Additional guests set to join Andy include Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif, The Real Housewives of New York's Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer and The Girls Next Door's Kendra Wilkinson.
Expect to see Caroline Manzo, Danny Cahill, Dr. Drew, Eric Nies, Heather B. Gardner, Jazz Jennings, Julie Chen, Julie Gentry, Kelly Alemi, Kyle Richards, Melissa Rivers, Mama June, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Nev Schulman, Norman Korpi, Omarosa Newman, Rachel Zoe, Richard Hatch, Ruben Studdard, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Tami Roman, Teresa Giudice and Thom Filicia as well!
Seriously, you won't want to miss this.
For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres Thursday, Mar. 25 at 9 p.m., only on E!