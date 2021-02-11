TikTok Star Dixie D'Amelio Says She Sometimes Feels "Guilty for Being Alive" Amid Personal Struggles

Watch : Charli & Dixie D'Amelio Under Fire for "Disgusting" Behavior

Dixie D'Amelio is pulling back the curtain on her behind-the-scenes struggles.

During her and sister Charli D'Amelio's Feb. 4 episode of their 2 Chix podcast, the 19-year-old TikTok star addressed the "hate" she's been facing over how she presents herself online. As Dixie explained to listeners, she doesn't usually speak on things going on in her life. However, "I hate how it comes across," she said, "because I don't mean for it to be that way."

Dixie went on to openly discuss her struggles with anger. "I have explosions of emotions due to some health things I have," she said. "I have outbursts of anger, and emotion, and talk without thinking because I have other things going on in my body that I can't control."

While she's now taking medication, the teen, who has amassed more than 23 million followers on Instagram and nearly 49 million followers on TikTok, has been facing difficult thoughts and grappling with guilt.