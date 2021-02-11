Hilary Duff Shares She's Experiencing Pregnancy Sciatica Ahead of Baby's Birth

Watch : Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is getting real about pregnancy pain.

On Feb. 10, the 33-year-old actress shared a photo of herself lying in bed and wrote, "When the pregnancy sciatica gets ya."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "sciatica is a condition that feels like a shooting pain down your lower back and legs." The medical center noted it's "very common" in pregnancy and often develops in the third trimester.

"As your center of gravity shifts and ligaments loosen in preparation for labor," the medical center wrote, "you may experience the shooting lower back and leg pain of a pinched or stressed sciatic nerve."

Duff announced in October that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting a baby. This will be the Lizzie McGuire alum's third child. She and Koma welcomed daughter Banks in 2018, and Duff welcomed son Luca with ex Mike Comrie in 2012.

Ever since she shared the news, Duff has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy.