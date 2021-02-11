Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence After N-Word Controversy and Asks Fans to Stop Defending Him

Watch : Morgan Wallen's N-Word Fallout

Morgan Wallen is addressing fans more than a week after video surfaced of him using the N-word.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the 27-year-old country singer shared a video to Instagram with the caption, "Update from me." This follows TMZ publishing footage on Feb. 2 of the performer using the racial slur and other expletives during a night out with friends.

During his Instagram message that runs just over five minutes in length, Morgan explained that he wanted to take some time to himself before speaking publicly about the controversy.

"I am long overdue to make a statement regarding my last incident," he acknowledged. "I wanted to collect my thoughts, seek some real guidance and come to you with a complete thought before I did."

According to the musician, the video was filmed at the end of a 72-hour bender, and that he was made aware of the footage just before it was TMZ posted it. He said that he had given the outlet a longer, more detailed apology statement at the time but that only a portion was printed, which he felt painted himself "in an even more careless light."