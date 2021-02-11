Kristen Bell Responds to Commenter Who Says She and Dax Shepard "Can’t F--king Stand Each Other"

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard might not be a match made in heaven, but they can certainly tolerate each other.
On Feb. 10, The Good Place actress clapped back at one fan that wildly claimed the couple "just can't f--king stand each other." She admitted the idea of a "perfect match" is a myth, but said the spouses still completely "adore" each other.
It all kicked off when one social media user wrote, "every piece of news i see about them talks about how they just can't f--king stand each other, constantly fight, now this dude is apparently objectifying her as well. just what's the point?," adding, "straight people are so tragic."
The fan was responding to the news that Dax appeared on the show Top Gear America, which caught a shot of the side of his van. The vehicle featured a strange, hyper-sexualized mural of him and his wife. In the mural, Dax appeared massively buff while a scantily-clad Kristen clutched his leg.
Dax told PopCulture, "She wasn't thrilled with the level of ‘female empowerment' that was depicted in that mural."
But Kristen cleared up the confusion right away, responding to the hater's comment on Instagram by saying, "we adore each other, we just try to always be honest about how marriage, or companionship in any form, is hard sometimes."
She went on, "You cant always be in control, or right, and its important to us that we lead with the honesty of your ' perfect match ' being a myth. You gotta work hard to love yourself, and love other humans. Xo."
The parents to 7-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta have long championed the idea that relationships take work. In fact, in January, Kristen wished Dax a happy 46th birthday by praising his commitment to growing as a person.
"It's my favorite day of the year! When I get to celebrate the birth of my very favorite human on earth, and spoil him till he rots!" the star wrote. "The one who's commitment to growth is astounding, who's honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone. I love u so dearly, @daxshepard."