Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years: See Their Epic Style Transformations

The Kardashian-Jenner family changed reality television as we know it, and the same could be said of the fashion industry.

We're not just talking about the sisters' own companies either, although it's certainly worth mentioning SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear line that took over Hollywood and Instagram alike, or Good American, Khloe Kardashian's size-inclusive denim brand which has since expanded to include general apparel, activewear and footwear.

Instead, we mean the idea that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner or Kylie Jenner could throw on any old dress, and within a week, it'd be sold out everywhere with fast fashion sites hustling to design look-alikes.

Over the years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have managed to popularize bike shorts, tiny sunglasses, flip-flop heels and yes, even latex. Their ensembles aren't always universally understood (ahem, Kim's Hulk-esque Christmas dress), but one thing's for sure: they always get people talking.