Ellen DeGeneres Says Portia de Rossi Was Her "Rock" Through "Horrible” Show Scandal

Portia de Rossi Supports Wife Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

Ellen DeGeneres is opening up about how Portia de Rossi helped her through last summer's Ellen DeGeneres Show controversy.

In July 2020, the host became embroiled in scandal when several ex-employees came forward anonymously to accuse producers of fostering a "toxic work environment."

Two months later, the comedian addressed the accusations head-on on the season 18 premiere of her eponymous daytime series.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation," she said in September. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

"We have made the necessary changes," she later added, "and today we are starting a new chapter."

Speaking to People in a joint interview with Portia, Ellen explained how she leaned on her wife of 12 years for support.