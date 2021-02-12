How Tyler Rich's Romance With Sabina Gadecki Produced Country Music Magic

Watch : Best Valentine's Day Rom-Com Movies to Watch

The best love songs can't help but write themselves.

When country singer Tyler Rich started creating music, every lyric wasn't exactly sugar and spice and everything nice. But when his now-wife Sabina Gadecki Rich came into the picture, everything changed.

"I always write about what's happening in my life and the people surrounding my life and I've definitely had a little history of writing breakup songs," Tyler exclusively shared with E! News. "You see some of these country artists come out with every song about their wife and you're like, ‘I don't know if that would ever be me' and then you meet a Sabina and it almost gets to a point of what else would I write about? She inspires me daily on every level."

In fact, Tyler decided to kick off Valentine's Day weekend with a brand-new song called "Better Than You're Used To."

At first, the 34-year-old artist shared snippets of the song on TikTok. Once the lyrics started resonating with listeners, Tyler's team knew they had to get it out in time for the romantic holiday.