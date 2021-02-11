Why Kourtney Kardashian's Family Thinks She's Hooking Up With Scott Disick

A rekindled romance?
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that is sure to send fans of the show into a frenzy. The preview shows Kim Kardashian sharing some gossip with Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and the three sisters speculate if Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together.
"You guys, I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch," Kim tells her sisters. "They were like separate, they weren't like spooning on the couch or anything. He was here and she was here. They weren't far away though, they were close."
Khloe chimes in, "P was with me last night. Kourt asked if I would have a sleepover with P because she's been asking for so long. So who was here?"
"Just Kourtney and Scott," Kim confirms.
"Do we think they're like hooking up again?" Kendall asks. "I just want them to try."
"I don't know, maybe," Kim replies.
Khloe continues, "I mean, Scott's single with now. If he fully moves on, like has a baby does that, she's going to freak out. Like, what's the harm in trying? The worst that will happen is they're like, 'You know what? We don't vibe with this.'"
"I agree," Kendall echoes before Khloe adds, "But they're also too p---y to try."
"I think they're afraid they're going to mess up their good co-parenting," Kim relays before making a joke about Khloe's co-parenting with Tristan Thompson.
Check out the juicy preview clip for yourself!
Catch up on KUWTK any time online and on Peacock before the final season.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)