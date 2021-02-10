Has Britney Spears Seen Framing Britney? Director Samantha Stark Weighs In

Watch : Britney Spears' BF Sam Asghari Calls Dad Jamie a "Total D--k"

The #FreeBritney movement is stronger than ever following the release of Framing Britney Spears, but has the pop star herself seen the documentary?

According to Samantha Stark, the director and producer who chronicled the dark side of Britney Spears' rise to superstardom and the conservatorship she's now under on the Feb. 5 episode of FX's The New York Times Presents, probably not.

Britney herself certainly hasn't revealed one way or another, but Page Six reported on Feb. 9 that the "Stronger" singer had indeed watched the doc. Andy Cohen pointed this out to Stark on the latest edition of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, but she remained unconvinced.

"I don't believe that story," Stark told Cohen. "I don't, I believe they got that from...Yeah, that's a Page Six [story] with an anonymous source. They also posted that she hadn't seen it as well with a different anonymous source. So I'm sorry to say, I don't believe it."