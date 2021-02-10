Scott Disick Welcomes an Adorable New Member to the Family

Watch : Scott Disick's Most Over the Top Moments

There's an adorable new family member in the Disick household.

Scott Disick took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 9 to show off his precious new puppy and the videos are just too cute!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared several stories last night showing the pint-size pooch playing around in the grass in his backyard and posing next to Scott's sport car, which appears gigantic next to the itsy bitsy furry friend.

"Who's cuter the pup or the new matte pista," the E! personality wrote on IG.

Scott also posted a photo of the puppy cuddling in son Reign Disick's lap. The fast friends kicked back on the couch as Reign looked cozy and comfy in his black and white pajamas while rocking his signature mohawk hairstyle.

No word on the dog's name yet or specifics on the breed, but the little one does resemble a baby bulldog.