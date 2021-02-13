Britney SpearsBlack History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewslettersPlan Your Vaccine

Fashion Week Flashback: See Beyoncé, Ashton Kutcher and More Stars on the 2011 Runways

As New York Fashion Week kicks off a new season, E! News looks back on some of the most memorable models of 2011 including Beyoncé and Ashton Kutcher.

They sing, they act and they also know how to walk a runway!

New York Fashion Week is here and it's that time of the year when the stars make their runway cameo dreams come true.

Fashion Week has evolved throughout the years especially this time around with COVID-19 safety restrictions. Most fashion houses have switched to streaming their shows virtually with the exception of a few live shows complying to strict guidelines. But one thing that will never change is that the celebs will always stand out with their iconic looks—even if it's from the comfort of their own homes.

Before the times of digital fashion, designers and celebs have collaborated to pull off some of the greatest crossovers in runway history. For proof, just take a look back at Fashion Week 2011 that will make you reminisce!

It's been a decade and from Lady Gaga's iconic walk to Kanye West's fashion line, keep scrolling for a few unforgettable runway sightings.  

Who knows who will show up this year for their cameo and have heads turning for all the right reasons.

Michel Dufour/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Mother Monster stepped out (literally) in platform heels for an iconic runway walk. The all-white look was for Thierry Mugler's Autumn/Winter 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Arun Nevader/FilmMagic
Taraji P. Henson

In this 2011 flashback, the Empire star's fierce look from Naeem Khan had us thinking she was a runway model this whole time. 

Thomas Concordia/WireImage
Patti LaBelle

The legendary singer came ready to serve nothing but looks as she rocked Zang Toi at The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show. 

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher

He doesn't just act, he walks the talk too. The That 70's Show star walked the runway during the Colcci show part of São Paulo Fashion Week Fall 2011. 

Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images
Beyoncé & Tina Knowles

Now this is a mother and daughter who talk and walk business. It's been 10 years since Queen B and her mom launched House of Deréon International Collection during London Fashion Week. 

Arun Nevader/FilmMagic
Suzanne Somers

The Three's Company actress radiated in Ina + Soltani at The Heart Truth Fall 2011 fashion show. 

Arun Nevader/FilmMagic
Eve

The Ruff Ryder's first lady strutted in David Meister Signature at The Heart Truth Fall show. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Kanye West

Before there was Yeezy, there was Dw by Kanye West. The rapper-designer walked on his own runway during Paris Fashion Week. 

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Paris Hilton

You can't miss Paris during Fashion Week! The Simple Life star displayed a special look designed by Triton during the first day of São Paulo Fashion Week Fall 2011. 

Arun Nevader/FilmMagic
Giuliana Rancic

E!'s very own fashion star wore Marchesa for The Heart Truth Fall 2011 show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. 

Thomas Concordia/WireImage
Garcelle Beauvais

The actress turned heads wearing Monique Lhuillier at the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show. 

