Bachelor Nation's JoJo Fletcher Calls Out "Misleading" Report About Her Relationship With Jordan Rogers

Watch : "Bachelorette's" Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes to JoJo Fletcher

JoJo Fletcher is setting the record straight about her relationship with Jordan Rodgers.

The Bachelor Nation alum met Rodgers—a former NFL player and sports commenter who is the brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback—and Shailene Woodley's new fiancé Aaron Rodgers—on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. Though Rodgers popped the question at the end of the show, three years later, the two announced they had gotten re-engaged.

"I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!!" Rodgers captioned an August 2019 Instagram pic of Fletcher showing off her new diamond ring. "I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!"

In a new interview with Us Weekly, however, the former Bachelorette admitted that she and Rodgers weren't always sure they wanted to stay engaged in the first place.

"I think that was one of the reasons why we stayed together in the beginning. There were so many reasons why we thought we should not be together," she shared with the outlet. "I think, subconsciously for me, and for him, there was this pressure, not only from people that watch the show but, like, our family and our friends."