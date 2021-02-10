Bruce Springsteen Arrested for DWI in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen is in trouble with the law in his native New Jersey.

The Grammy-winning musician was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020 at Gateway National Recreation Area, the National Park Service confirmed. Springsteen was cited for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, according to a public affairs officer for the NPS. "Springsteen was cooperative through the process," the NPS officer said. E! News has reached out to the performer's rep for comment.

While further details regarding the arrest have not been shared, Gateway National Recreation Area includes an area of Monmouth County, New Jersey, the same county where Springsteen was raised and where he continues to live today.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans saw Springsteen in January, when he performed outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. as part of the "Celebrating America" special for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of Joseph Biden. During the event, he performed his decades-old song, "Land of Hope and Dreams."