Aidy Bryant's First Look at Shrill's Final Season Will Excite You

It's the beginning of the end for Shrill.
On Wednesday, Feb. 10, Aidy Bryant took to social media to announce the premiere date for Shrill's third and final season. Alongside this announcement, the Saturday Night Live actress also shared first look images from season three.
She wrote, "MAY 7! THE THIRD AND FINAL SEASON OF @shrillhulu PREMIERES. Here is a little first look at this season."
In the new images, we see Bryant's Annie as she hits the town with girlfriends, bonds with roommate Fran (Lolly Adefope) and rocks a bold pink polka-dotted dress. Season two left Annie fresh off a breakup from insufferable boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones). So, we're certainly excited to see what's next for our leading lady!
And we aren't the only ones as fans have flooded Bryant's post with supportive comments. In fact, recent Saturday Night Live host and Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy left a fire emoji in the comments section. Oh, and former SNL star Vanessa Bayer also shared celebratory emojis.
At the end of January, Bryant, who co-created the series with Alexandra Rushfield and author Lindy West, announced that the Hulu comedy would end with season three.
"Shrill has been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life, a true labor of love for me and everyone who worked so hard on it," Bryant said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We are incredibly proud of this upcoming third and final season and are so grateful to the audience who connected with this story. I am deeply honored to have worked so closely with the writers, cast and crew to make Shrill while continuing my work at SNL, it is a time I will never forget. I have endless love for our crew in Portland and I am excited to get back to NY and rejoin my other work family at SNL in the meantime."
Bryant impressively juggled both Shrill and Saturday Night Live these last few years. As fans well know, the 33-year-old actress filmed Shrill in Portland during SNL's hiatus months. Yet, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to film season three throughout the fall into winter.
Thus, Bryant was absent for a lot of the NBC comedy series' 46th season.
With the Shrill chapter closing, we hope this means we'll see more of Bryant on Saturday nights.
Shrill premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.
