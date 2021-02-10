Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Playful Thumb War on Date Night

All's fair in love and thumb wars for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!
The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 45-year-old blink-182 drummer were spotted dining outside at the posh Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 9, two weeks after E! News confirmed they are dating following years of romance rumors.
Kardashian and Barker both wore black leather jackets on their date night and were photographed sitting across from one another and holding hands on the table for an extended period of time. The two even appeared to have a playful thumb war as they chatted, with a bottle of Fiji Water and a small pitcher of lemonade resting on the table.
"They seemed completely taken with one another as if they were the only two people in the world," an eyewitness told E! News. "They seem very connected, very close. Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another. It was playful and sweet. They were talking constantly and very engaged in one another. It seems like such a natural fit, being that they have been friends for so long. There was no awkwardness."
The couple was later seen leaving together, with Barker driving them in a black luxury car.
Neither Kardashian nor Barker has commented on their relationship status. The two, longtime friends who live in the same Calabasas, Calif. neighborhood, sparked romance rumors multiple times over the years and raised eyebrows again last month when they hung out together at her mother Kris Jenner's vacation home near Palm Springs, Calif. Also in recent weeks, they have also acted flirty on Instagram. E! News soon learned that the two have been dating since last December.
A source said that "it's been very low-key" between them, adding, "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."
"Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney," the insider continued. "The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."
Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two children together, while Kardashian shares three kids with ex Scott Disick.
"Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," another source told E! News last month. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship."
The source continued, "She hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy. Kourtney and Scott are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents. There's no romance there and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them."