Meghan McCain Claps Back at Critic Who Called Out Her Hair Extensions

One thing fans can guarantee from Meghan McCain is a swift comeback.

During the Feb. 9 episode of The View, the co-host debuted a curly high ponytail hairstyle and shared the new look across her social media accounts.

After seeing Meghan's hair, many fans assumed that the Dirty Sexy Politics author accomplished the new look with hair extensions since her blonde locks appeared longer than her usual shoulder-length. While Meghan loves her new ‘do, one Twitter user called out her longer locks, "Meghan's natural hair grew really fast."

Though the tweet has since been deleted, Meghan was quick to clap back before it was gone, writing, "Can a bitch experiment with extensions and hair pieces?"

In another tweet that has since been deleted, the 36-year-old TV personality wrote, according to People, "It's the pandemic, I don't have that much to entertain me anymore."

As fans may recall, Meghan previously spoke out about the mistreatment of women in society.