Kristin Cavallari Spills Details About Her The Hills Return

Kristin Cavallari is spilling details about her highly anticipated return to The Hills.

During a Feb. 9 appearance on Austen Kroll and Craig Conover's Pillows and Beer podcast, the Very Cavallari star teased her cameo on The Hills: New Beginnings, which she filmed this past weekend with ex-boyfriend Brody Jenner.

"I'm actually really excited. It will be fun to see the crew," Cavallari dished. "When I was doing Very Cavallari, Heidi and Audrina came on my show and so we swapped episode for episode but because of COVID and everything we're finally now just getting around to it. Yeah, I'm excited."

The Uncommon James founder revealed, "I have no idea what episode I'm going to be" but laughed when wondering what "s--t I start stirring up" on season two of the MTV reboot.

"OK I'm going to do one episode, I'm going to film two days. Do I go in and just stir the pot and then I'm like, 'See ya!'" she shared with the Southern Charm stars.