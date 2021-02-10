Britney SpearsTom BradyAaron & ShaileneBlack History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Olivia Munn Issues Public Plea to "Stop Asian Hate" Amid Increased Violence

Olivia Munn has spoken out about the hate crimes Asian Americans are suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read on for her powerful message and how you can stay informed.

By Samantha Schnurr Feb 10, 2021 2:55 PM
Olivia MunnCelebrities
Olivia MunnGregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Olivia Munn is using her powerful voice to shine a light on injustices against Asian Americans. 

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, Feb. 9 the Newsroom alum issued a public plea for help and support toward the Asian community in the wake of ongoing hate crimes. "Stop Asian Hate," the post began. "Over the past few days I've found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside. These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage."

The 40-year-old actress, whose mother is a Vietnamese immigrant, went on to describe several crimes that Asian Americans have suffered in the last week alone. "A 91-year-old Asian American man was attacked from behind as he walked down the street in Oakland, an 84-year-old Thai American was murdered in San Francisco," she listed, "a 64-year-old Vietnamese American woman was assaulted in San Jose and a Filipino American man was slashed in the face in Manhattan."

Munn concluded her message by declaring the community's need for safety and concern. "To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some," she wrote. "We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country."

The star signed off as "Olivia Munn, Proud Asian American."

In addition to her message, the actress also shared multiple Instagram accounts people can follow "to stay aware," including @asianamericangirlclub, @goldhouseco and @jackfrootx. Munn's post was met with an outpouring of praise and gratitude in the comment section, including from the @asianamericangirlclub account. "Thank you for always standing up. Proudly," the account wrote. "We love you @oliviamunn."

Munn's plea has come as other famous names including actors Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim have issued calls for action from public officials against anti-Asian American rhetoric. 

