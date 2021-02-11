Look Back on Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's Struggle to Escape "Rachel" Role

We're probably 98 percent happy and two percent jealous when it comes to Jennifer Aniston's hair.

The star, who is celebrating her 52nd birthday on Feb. 11, has had the most talked-about tresses in Tinseltown for over two decades. Fans' love affair with the actress and her locks began in 1994 when a little show called Friends debuted on NBC. Perhaps you've heard of it?

But it wasn't until she debuted "The Rachel," named after her beloved character Rachel Green, that Aniston's hair became the unofficial 7th friend on Friends and inspired legions of women to run to their hair salons to recreate the look--even if The Morning Show star herself didn't really love the cut.

Because the now-iconic mane makeover from Aniston's longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan wasn't exactly low maintenance.

"'The Rachel' was one of the hardest hairstyles to maintain," Aniston told ABC News in 2014. "Me and the blow dryer and the hairbrush weren't meant for each other. It really was a 'hairdo.'"

But oh, what a hairdo it was—and it was far from the only one she rocked during Friends' decade-long run.