Chris Harrison Responds to Speculation That Katie Thurston Is the Next Bachelorette

Amid rumors that Katie Thurston has already been selected as the next lead for The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison shared what he claims to know.

By Ryan Gajewski Feb 10, 2021 8:58 AM
Chris Harrison is addressing rumors that he announced the next Bachelorette during the recently filmed Women Tell All special.

The host of ABC's dating franchise spoke to Rachel Lindsay for Extra on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and he claimed that Matt James' recent castoff Katie Thurston has not been named the new lead, despite media speculation to the contrary.

"We did not name her or anybody the next Bachelorette during the Women Tell All special. In fact, we didn't even talk who was the next Bachelorette," the host shared. "As far as I know, Katie, nobody has been named the next Bachelorette ... and I promise you this, it will not be a part of the Tell All special at all."

Chris explained that Katie will indeed be featured on the special, but that the topic of leading her own season did not come up.

"She was in the hot seat, as were several other women," he continued. "I didn't even ask her if she wanted to be the Bachelorette or even if she wanted to do that."

As far any hints about who will be chosen as the next rose distributor, all Chris would say was, "There's a large debate still going." 

The speculation first arose on Feb. 6, when podcast host Stephen Carbone tweeted, "At the 'Women Tell All' taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next 'Bachelorette.'" 

Katie, a fan favorite throughout the season who was sent home during the Feb. 8 episode, seemingly shut down the rumors with a subsequent post on her Instagram Story.

"Reading my text this morning like," the 30-year-old TV personality wrote before adding a shrug emoji. "News to me."

E! News had reached out to ABC for comment but did not receive a response.

