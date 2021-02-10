Jennifer Lopez "Chooses Not to Pay Attention" to Speculation Involving Her Romance With Alex Rodriguez

Watch : J.Lo Reveals A-Rod Taught Her How Strip Clubs Work for "Hustlers"

Jennifer Lopez is busy with her work while ignoring chatter about her relationship with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

A source tells E! News exclusively that Jennifer is heading overseas soon to film her new rom-com Shotgun Wedding. This follows recent online rumors involving the former baseball player and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

"J.Lo will soon begin working on her movie in the Dominican Republic," the insider shares. "Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn't let the cheating rumors get to her and chooses not to pay attention."

While the 51-year-old Hustlers star shoots her upcoming movie opposite Josh Duhamel, Alex will remain stateside due to his own professional obligations.

"A-Rod is not going with her to the Dominican," the source continues. "He has his own work and a busy schedule. This is her thing, and she's very excited to get started on the project. They are celebrating Valentine's Day in Miami."