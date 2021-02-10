Heather Rae Young Shares the “Very Meaningful” Inspiration for Her Tarek El Moussa Butt Tattoo

Watch : Heather Rae Young Shows Off Tarek El Moussa Tattoo

Heather Rae Young gave her fiancé a Valentine's Day present that will last a lifetime.

The Selling Sunset star revealed on Instagram she got a butt tattoo in honor of Tarek El Moussa reading "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in a cursive font.

She explained the sentiment behind her tat on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Feb. 9, which showed her with artist Sean Arnold preparing to get inked. "It's very meaningful because I'm doing it for my fiancé," Heather spilled. "It's something that's just for us, so you might not get to see it."

Heather said the design was just "something special."

"I'm really excited but I'm really really nervous," she added. "I was very nervous when I came in, now I'm feeling a lot more calm."

Evidently Heather decided to share the final look with the world, but then changed her mind and did want to keep it private between the lovers.