See the First Look at Jared Leto's Joker From the Infamous Justice League Snyder Cut

After nearly four years, director Zack Snyder reveals his cut of Justice League is finished, revealing a glimpse of Jared Leto's reimagined Joker.

By Cydney Contreras Feb 09, 2021 10:51 PM
MoviesJared LetoDC ComicsCelebrities
Jared Leto has already played the Joker, but fans have yet to see him as imagined by director Zack Snyder.

First things first, it's important to note that this first look at Leto's rendition of the Joker, which was exclusively shared by Vanity Fair, isn't from a new Justice League movie, per se. In reality, this is how Leto's character will be portrayed in a different cut of the 2017 film, which was initially directed by Snyder, who stepped down as director when his 20-year-old daughter, Autumn, committed suicide that March.

After Snyder's departure, Joss Whedon stepped in during post-production, overseeing the editing process and re-shoots. In the process, Whedon also cut numerous scenes to bring the movie time down to two hours, as reportedly directed by Warner Bros. 

The final product ended up being much different from the movie Snyder promised, and was noticeably less violent. Additionally, the movie was widely panned, with some critics calling it a "Frankenstein" cut. 

Following the movie's premiere, DC Comics fans demanded the "Snyder Cut" be released but HBO and Warner Bros. did not give Snyder permission to re-edit the film until last February.

Since then, Snyder has reimagined the film, introducing Leto's Joker, Amber Heard's Mera and Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. 

And this brings us to today, when Snyder confirmed to Vanity Fair that the final cut of the film is four hours long and will debut on HBO Max on Mar. 18. 

All in all, this image of Leto's stripped-down Joker marks one of the final chapters in the making of the infamous Snyder Cut. 

