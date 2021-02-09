Craig Ferguson Is Praised for Refusing to Mock Britney Spears in Resurfaced Video From 2007

Watch : Justin Timberlake Under Fire After "Framing Britney Spears" Doc

Craig Ferguson is making headlines for coming to Britney Spears' defense when no other celebrities appeared to.

Following the release of "Framing Britney Spears," the eye-opening episode of The New York Times Presents docu-series, many got a closer look at the pop star's conservatorship battle and what her devoted fans are doing to help her break free.

In the wake of the special, which aired on Feb. 5 on FX and is streaming on Hulu, people criticized how the media treated the 39-year-old star, as her private turmoil became tabloid fodder. Diane Sawyer is currently facing backlash for her 2003 interview with the "Gimme More" singer. Moreover, Justin Timberlake has also been called out for how he portrayed Britney following their breakup in 2002.

However, there's one celebrity who is receiving praise for showing Britney some grace in the mid-2000s: Craig Ferguson.

A video from the host's The Late Late Show monologue in 2007 has resurfaced online and it's gone viral for the message the 58-year-old comedian shared that night.