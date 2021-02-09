The Walking Dead Shares First On-Set Pic From the 11th and Final Season

Filming for the final season of The Walking Dead is underway.
On Monday, Feb. 8, production teased the AMC zombie series' 11th and final season by posting the first photo from set. And, from what we've seen in the new image below, viewers will be taken back to Alexandria, which has been left in a dismal state.
Alongside a picture of Alexandria's burnt windmill, The Walking Dead twitter account wrote, "The first day of the last season of #TWD."
The Walking Dead will return with new episodes for the remaining half of season 10 on Feb. 28. This means the extended season, which came about after the initial season finale was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, will cover the aftermath of the Whisperer War.
Showrunner Angela Kang confirmed during 2020's Comic-Con@Home, "We will not be airing season 11 episodes this year as we normally would in October, but we're excited to announce an extended season 10, where there will be six extra episodes to follow the finale. Those will run in early 2021 if all goes well. We're working on those now and will have more to share soon."
By September 2020, AMC announced that season 11 would be the long-running drama's final season. Although, don't be too heartbroken, TWD fans. The last season will air in two parts between 2021 and 2022 and will be 24 episodes long. Plus, a Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) spin-off is coming.
Not only is there an additional spin-off, called Tales of the Walking Dead, in development, but the Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) movie hopes to begin filming later this year. Don't forget there is more of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond to enjoy too.
TWD chief content officer Scott M. Gimple previously shared on the future of the franchise, "We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead—brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives."
So, while this may be the beginning of the end for the original series, the franchise will live on.
The Walking Dead's season 10 returns Sunday, February 28 at 9 p.m. on AMC.