Nina Parker Debuts New Smile After Closing the Gap in Her Teeth

Nina Parker has a new smile!

The Nightly Pop host took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 9, sharing a TikTok video of her wearing a mask and mouthing the app's viral sound that says, "Girl don't do it, it's not worth it. I'm not gonna do it, girl. I was just thinking about it. I'm not gonna do it."

After Nina recites the words, she then takes off her mask and reveals that she underwent dental work to close the gap between her front teeth. "I did it," she mouths, grinning ear-to-ear before blowing the camera a kiss.

"Congrats Nina!" LADYGANG member Keltie Knight commented on the post. "You look beautiful!"

The Rundown's Erin Lim was equally impressed, describing Nina as "gorg" and complimenting her dentist, Dr. Pasha Hakimzadeh, who Nina tagged in the caption after writing "I did a thing."

Niecy Nash also praised the E! News personality, commenting, "Cute both wayzzzzz" along with a heart-eyes emoji.