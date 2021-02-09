Jennifer Lopez Says Therapy With Alex Rodriguez "Was Really Helpful for Us" During Quarantine

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Botox Claims, Denies Cosmetic Surgery

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

Like so many Americans can relate to, the World of Dance judge's life changed dramatically when COVID-19 hit. But throughout the pandemic, Jennifer has tried to find the positives alongside her fiancé.

"I miss being creative and running on 150," she explained in Allure's March issue. "But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you're there all the time.' It has been actually really good."

Jennifer continued, "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

And like many couples who were scheduled to say "I do" in 2020, Jennifer and Alex had to postpone their wedding until it is safer for their guests to travel. They remain hopeful for a ceremony this year.