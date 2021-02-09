Jennifer Lopez Says Therapy With Alex Rodriguez "Was Really Helpful for Us" During Quarantine

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.
Like so many Americans can relate to, the World of Dance judge's life changed dramatically when COVID-19 hit. But throughout the pandemic, Jennifer has tried to find the positives alongside her fiancé.
"I miss being creative and running on 150," she explained in Allure's March issue. "But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you're there all the time.' It has been actually really good."
Jennifer continued, "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."
And like many couples who were scheduled to say "I do" in 2020, Jennifer and Alex had to postpone their wedding until it is safer for their guests to travel. They remain hopeful for a ceremony this year.
"It was a big deal," she shared. "We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas…Maybe that wasn't the right time."
Ultimately, Jennifer still had her hands full as she launched J. Lo Beauty, released a new song called "In the Morning" and even performed at President Joe Biden's Inauguration.
And while the Marry Me star's calendar may appear to be busier than ever, there is still time for some well-deserved rest and relaxation. The multi-hyphenated mogul explained, "I do sit on the couch and eat potato chips! The thing is not to get too used to it, because it's so easy and so fun."
The Bronx native also made time to switch up her look. When Allure revealed her as the cover star for its 30th anniversary celebration, the "Live It Up" singer decided to get fans talking with a brand-new 'do. Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to J. Lo's new pixie cut?
Designed with help from celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, the style was described as a "'90s inspired wet look crop." And based on initial comments, fans are loving it.
"So we changed it up for @allure cover shoot!" Chris explained when revealing the finished look on Instagram. For the cover, Mary Phillips also helped with makeup while Tom Bachik made sure Jennifer's nails looked their very best.
Allure's March 2021 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on Feb. 10.