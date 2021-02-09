Celebrate National Pizza Day With These 8 Mouth Watering Pizzas on Goldbelly

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy National Pizza Day!

In honor of the beloved holiday, we suggest treating yourself to some delicious, extra-cheesy pizza pies. Thanks to Goldbelly, you can choose from dozens of iconic pizzerias across the country to supply dinner for your next pizza night. From Chicago deep-dish pizzas to vegan pie samplers and heart-shaped pizzas, there's a pizza that will satisfy any foodie's craving.

See below for our favorite pizza picks from Goldbelly!