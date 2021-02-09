The Bachelor Reveals Matt James' Top 10

Matt James is finally narrowing down his potential wives.
After this season of The Bachelor started with 32 women and then randomly added five more, it felt like it was truly taking forever to get to a point where we could actually remember everybody's names and tell all the women apart. After tonight's episode, Matt is down to just 10 contestants and he's now making cuts that are even hurting us.
First, he said goodbye to MJ. That one didn't hurt at all, because she was part of the group of women who were being jerks the past few weeks. But when he didn't give a rose to the delightful Magi, we started to feel sad. When he kindly let Katie know he could not give her a rose after a very silly but delightful one-on-one, we felt really sad. Katie's the MVP of the season so far and you cannot tell us otherwise.
Of course, when we really think about it, it makes total sense.
Katie's been the MVP of the season because she's spent all her time standing up to people like Victoria and defending other contestants from people like Victoria. She was instrumental in getting Matt to address the bullying and in getting Victoria sent home, but she and Matt have never really romantically connected, and that's essentially what he told her during their dinner date.
If the rumors are true, Katie's got a bright future ahead of her as the next Bachelorette. Even if the rumors aren't true, she's likely got a bright future ahead of her in Bachelor Nation in general, but we wouldn't be mad to see her leading her own season in a few months. So goodbye to you, Katie, but probably also see you soon.
In other news, tonight's episode featured a storyline in which Heather Martin, friend of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and contestant of Colton Underwood, drove herself to the Nemacolin in a minivan and asked if she could meet Matt James. We then got occasional updates on how she was doing in her quarantine, and every time the show would cut away from her, we promptly forgot she was there until the next update.
She finally got to meet Matt at the very end, during a pre-rose ceremony cocktail party. She had to interrupt Pieper to speak with Matt, and shockingly, all of the women were absolutely furious. If she had interrupted someone who hadn't just been on a glorious one-on-one date, we might actually have feared for Heather's safety.
We simply don't buy that Chris Harrison had absolutely no idea that Heather was coming and we also simply don't care that she's there. Too little, too late, girl.
Finally, we must just mention that Matt and Katie's date involved them pranking Matt's BFF Tyler Cameron via a fake masseuse. Katie suggested that the masseuse twist Tyler's nipples. Pranks are weird!
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.