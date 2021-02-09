Super BowlJoJo SiwaAaron & ShaileneBlack History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Tom Brady's 2021 Super Bowl Win With Sweet Family Photos

Tom Brady earned his seventh NFL championship—a groundbreaking feat—at the 2021 Super Bowl. Naturally, he and his family stole the show following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory.

There's no denying football's biggest night ended on a high note for Tom Brady and his family.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback earned his seventh NFL championship—a groundbreaking feat—at the 2021 Super Bowl.

Of course, Tom celebrated his record-breaking victory with his loved ones right by his side, including his wife Gisele Bündchen and his kids, Vivian Lake Brady, 8, Benjamin Brady, 11, and John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 13, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night," the 40-year-old supermodel gushed over her husband on Instagram. "A lot of people didn't believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible. Congratulations my love!"

"Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally," she continued, "I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet [sic]."

2021 Super Bowl's Biggest Moments

The Brazilian native noted just how hard Tom worked this past year, as he joined the Florida team following his departure from the New England Patriots.

She explained, "It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be."

"I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball," she wrote in closing. "Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season) You have earned all your success!"

Whether or not you were rooting for the NFL star, there's one thing we can all agree on: Tom and his family had the cutest moments on and off the field. Take a look for yourself in our gallery below!

Instagram
Say Cheese

Group hug! The family is all smiles after the 2021 Super Bowl. "Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night," the Brazilian model shares on Instagram on Feb. 8. "A lot of people didn't believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible."

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Sweet Kisses

The longtime couple celebrates the quarterback's victory with a passionate kiss at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Number One Fans

Gisele sneaks in a selfie with her son, Benjamin Brady, and stepson, John Edward Thomas Moynahan. Ahead of the big game, the supermodel cheered on her all-star husband, saying, "Let's go Bucs!!!!!!! Let's go papai!!!"

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Gisele praises her husband in a heartfelt Instagram message, writing, "I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball. Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season) You have earned all your success! Te amo."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Proud Pops

The NFL star shares a sweet and special moment with his 13-year-old son.

Instagram
Football Family

A family that twins together, stays together!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Daddy's Girl

Tom's 8-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, steals the show as she celebrates her dad's win.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Taking Home the Trophy

When asked how it feels to enjoy this win with his family, the sports star raved, "They started off about this big, and now look at 'em... So I'm trying to stop the little clock right now, but it will be nice to celebrate with them, too."

