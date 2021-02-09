Brandi Glanville Addresses Backlash to Controversial Armie Hammer Tweets: "Learned My Lesson"

Watch : Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Reacts to Cannibal Love Story Movie

Brandi Glanville has a new story to include in the next edition of her memoir Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders.

On Monday, Feb. 8, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum made a controversial offer to Armie Hammer in since-deleted tweets.

"Dear @armiehammer you can have my rib cage," the reality star publicly shared. "how do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq."

The 48-year-old later responded to the backlash over her statement, claiming, "I'm not sorry I don't take it back it was a f--king joke clearly I need my rib cage but maybe he can have one my kidneys."

She then added critics of her tweets should "get some hobbies."

Brandi ultimately backtracked, deleting all of the tweets and apologizing to those she may have offended. "Guys I DID NOT KNOW the extent of whats being alleged against AH," she claimed. "I just read he was getting divorced and thought he was hot. No more headline porn for me! I have learned my lesson."