An American Horror Story Fan Favorite Is Returning For Season 10

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Another American Horror Story regular has signed on for season 10.

On Friday, Feb. 5, creator Ryan Murphy quietly confirmed that actress Frances Conroy will be returning to the horror anthology series. Murphy revealed this casting tidbit in the comments section of the Instagram account, @ahsfxnews.

After the account shared a rumor that Conroy would be back on AHS, the 55-year-old hit maker confirmed this report to be true. He wrote, "I can confirm our beloved Frannie is indeed in this season. Xo".

This is particularly exciting news for AHS fans as Conroy has appeared in seven of the nine aired seasons. In fact, she was last seen portraying her fan favorite roles Myrtle and Moira in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. These parts previously earned Conroy Emmy nominations in 2012 and 2014 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

While the specifics surrounding Conroy's season 10 character has yet to be released, she is joining an already stacked cast.