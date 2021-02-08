Nina Dobrev Reunites With Paul Wesley for Couples Ski Trip With Shaun White

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Spark Romance Rumors

Nina Dobrev may have had the best Super Bowl party of all. Instead of watching the big game, The Vampire Diaries alum hit the slopes with her man Shaun White and two extra special guests.

Nina and Shaun double dated with her former co-star Paul Wesley and his wife Ines de Ramon by taking a ski and snowboarding trip in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

There's clearly no love triangle between Elena and Stefan anymore.

The actress shared pics of the four of them in their gear and goggles with the caption, "sometimes you gotta double up" alongside a mask emoji.

Paul called it "My kind of superbowl Sunday" when he shared a gallery of photos and videos of the friends out in the snow. He captured one snap of the quartet on the ski lift, as Nina and Shaun twinned in white puffer jackets.

Ines, who married Tell Me a Story star in 2019, posted a picture of herself with two ponytails inside the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, admitting it was her version of "Super Bowl Sunday." Her view overlooked the picturesque mountains near Yellowstone National Park.