Halle Berry Claps Back After Follower Claims She "Can't Keep a Man"

Halle Berry doesn't have time for haters.

The 54-year-old actress shut down a follower after the troll claimed she "can't keep a man."

It all started on Feb. 6 when the Oscar winner shared an Instagram post that read, "Women don't owe you s--t," captioning it, "& that's on mary had a little lamb." A social media user then commented, "Says the women who can't keep a man." However, Berry was quick to clap back.

"Who says I wanna keep the wrong man?" she wrote. "Cuz….I don't."

This wasn't the only follower Berry had to put in place. Another critic commented, "@halleberry you're right, men definitely don't owe women anything, same as women don't owe men anything. @halleberry you may have to start looking in the mirror, because it's definitely you. What is it that you're doing wrong? With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems as if you can't keep a man. I get the feeling that you're too controlling, demanding and probably full of your self [sic]. IDK but it's definitely you. Ask yourself, what is it that you're doing wrong."

Once again, the mom of two didn't waste any time issuing a response. "Who said I wanted to keep them?" she replied. "I'm all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!"