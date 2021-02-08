Halle Berry Claps Back After Follower Claims She "Can't Keep a Man"

Halle Berry doesn't have time for haters.
The 54-year-old actress shut down a follower after the troll claimed she "can't keep a man."
It all started on Feb. 6 when the Oscar winner shared an Instagram post that read, "Women don't owe you s--t," captioning it, "& that's on mary had a little lamb." A social media user then commented, "Says the women who can't keep a man." However, Berry was quick to clap back.
"Who says I wanna keep the wrong man?" she wrote. "Cuz….I don't."
This wasn't the only follower Berry had to put in place. Another critic commented, "@halleberry you're right, men definitely don't owe women anything, same as women don't owe men anything. @halleberry you may have to start looking in the mirror, because it's definitely you. What is it that you're doing wrong? With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems as if you can't keep a man. I get the feeling that you're too controlling, demanding and probably full of your self [sic]. IDK but it's definitely you. Ask yourself, what is it that you're doing wrong."
Once again, the mom of two didn't waste any time issuing a response. "Who said I wanted to keep them?" she replied. "I'm all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!"
Still, the judgment didn't end there. When a follower claimed her post is "not what most wives tell their husbands who pay for everything," Berry shot back, "Well, I'm not one of them. No man has ever taken care of me….EVER!" And after another critic asked if she "had some trouble with men" in her life, Berry replied, "Nope, they had trouble with me" with a series of laughing emojis.
There were also several fans who praised Berry for her post. "Never liked a post so fast," one commenter wrote. Added another, "Say it louder for the people in the back."
Berry is currently dating Van Hunt. While the X-Men alum has given fans a few glimpses into her relationship with the musician, she tends to keep her personal life private after her public divorces.
Berry was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005. She also wed Olivier Martinez in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2015. They have yet to reach an agreement. Berry and Martinez share 7-year-old son Maceo. She also has a 12-year-old daughter named Nahla from her relationship with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Berry has opened up about her splits before. "I have learned to deal with three failed marriages—which has not been easy, especially when there's children involved," she said at the 2017 City Summit in Los Angeles. "And, you know, I think everybody, especially women, we go into a marriage thinking that it's going to last forever and this is our prince, you know, on that shiny horse. That's what fairy tales taught me as a kid, and I'm kind of anti fairy tales today. But, we go in there with that hope. And so when it falls apart, it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment."
At the time, Berry said she "often felt guilty and responsible" and that she "suffered a lot of pain and anguish." However, she suggested she didn't have any regrets.
"What I've learned is that in every one of those situations, as hard as it was, and sometimes embarrassing, I learned so much about myself," she continued. "So, all of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn, and those relationships provided me the lessons that got me to where I am right now. And so, for that, I'm grateful, but it's been hard. It's been a difficult part of my life."