See the Fab Five Pay Tribute to 3 Years of Queer Eye

It's been three years of Netflix's Queer Eye. Can you believe?
This may be shocking news to some as the makeover show's five seasons and abroad specials make it feel like the Fab Five—Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness—have been in our lives for much longer.
Regardless, Sunday, Feb. 7 marked the three-year anniversary of Queer Eye's debut on the popular streaming service. And, unsurprisingly, the show's stars took to social media to commemorate the occasion.
Alongside a shirtless photo of the Queer Eye stars, the show's food and wine expert Antoni wrote, "three years ago we posed for this image fully-clothed and were asked to try it shirtless 'just for fun' and that 'no one would ever see it.' lo and behold it became our first billboard image. I could not have dreamed or predicted any of this but wouldn't have it any other way I suppose. happy 3 year anniversary to the whole @queereye fam".
Similarly, resident fashionista Tan uploaded several photos of himself and his co-stars—and shared a hilarious reason as to why he picked these specific images. He posted, "3 years today? Since QE came out?! Ugh, and we haven't aged a day. What a crazy experience it's been. I can't wait to see where the next 3 years take us.... And these are just a bunch of random pics of us, purely because I like my skin in these pics. That's all."
The Next in Fashion star then uploaded a never-before-seen photo of the Fab Five before they were officially cast. Tan captioned the shot, "I don't think I've ever shared this pic on here before. This was the night, after the final audition for QE, that WE decided we were the Fab 5, even if casting didn't."
As for Karamo, the culture expert simply shared a sweet video of himself goofing around with co-stars Bobby and Jonathan. The former Real World star captioned the footage, "Missing Days Like This! #SheGotThatBooty".
Speaking of Bobby and Jonathan, they also shared heartwarming tributes on Instagram. Alongside an official cast portrait, Bobby, the show's specialist on all things interior design, penned, "Can you believe?! 3 years ago today @queereye debuted on @netflix and our lives will never be the same. I love these humans to the moon and back and I love you all".
Of course, in typical JVN fashion, the grooming expert uploaded a fierce photo of themselves doing the splits. They wrote, "Happy 3 Year Anniversary @queereye Thank you thank you thank you."
We expect that this online celebration cheered up fans, who are eagerly awaiting news regarding the show's sixth season, which was put on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic.
So, if you're itching for more Queer Eye content, scroll through the Fab Five's best friend moments below.
Queer Eye is streaming on Netflix.