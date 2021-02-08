See the Fab Five Pay Tribute to 3 Years of Queer Eye

Watch : "Queer Eye" Cast Promises Favorite Episode Ever in Japan

It's been three years of Netflix's Queer Eye. Can you believe?

This may be shocking news to some as the makeover show's five seasons and abroad specials make it feel like the Fab Five—Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness—have been in our lives for much longer.

Regardless, Sunday, Feb. 7 marked the three-year anniversary of Queer Eye's debut on the popular streaming service. And, unsurprisingly, the show's stars took to social media to commemorate the occasion.

Alongside a shirtless photo of the Queer Eye stars, the show's food and wine expert Antoni wrote, "three years ago we posed for this image fully-clothed and were asked to try it shirtless 'just for fun' and that 'no one would ever see it.' lo and behold it became our first billboard image. I could not have dreamed or predicted any of this but wouldn't have it any other way I suppose. happy 3 year anniversary to the whole @queereye fam".