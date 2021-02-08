Mod Sun Gets Avril Lavigne's Name Tattooed on His Neck as Dating Rumors Heat Up

It looks like Avril Lavigne has a new sk8er boi in her life.
According to a photo published by TMZ, the singer's rumored boyfriend, Mod Sun, got her first name tattooed on his neck. Photographers first captured a pic of the ink on Feb. 4, but it escaped fans' notice until now.
Neither Avril or Mod have commented on their relationship status, but a source tells E! News the musicians have been working in the studio on her new album nearly every day for over two months.
The album is finished and fans can expect a release sometime this year.
Avril previously collaborated with Mod on his song "Flames," which came out this January.
This appears to be Avril's first public relationship since she and her boyfriend of one year, Phillip Sarofim, split in January 2019.
She later wiped her Instagram clean, before finishing the Head Above Water tour.
During that time, she worked with Billie Eilish, who ended up inviting her to her 18th birthday party. Last April, the pop-rocker told E! News, "…she was super sweet and she said a lot of kind things about me in her interviews, that she listened to my music and stuff growing up, so it was really cool meeting her... She's awesome, she's super talented, she's a sweetheart. Love her!"
As for Mod, he was previously engaged to Disney Channel star Bella Thorne. The pair called called it quits on their relationship in April 2019, with Bella writing on Instagram at the time, "I will always love you. All good things must come to an end."
Mod was later linked to Demi Lovato last October, but a source told E! News that the two musicians were "just hanging out for now."
"She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama," the insider explained in October. "She isn't looking to date right now and is still healing."