Inside Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Whirlwind Engagement and Their "Intense Connection"

Is Aaron Rodgers Engaged to Shailene Woodley?

As Selena Gomez famously sang, "The heart wants what it wants."

It seems for Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley, those lyrics couldn't be more true. Just this weekend, the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he was engaged during his acceptance speech at the NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 6.

While the 37-year-old athlete didn't disclose any other details about the proposal or reveal his fiancée's identity, E! News has since confirmed the Big Little Lies star is the lucky lady.

Following their surprise engagement, an insider exclusively tells E! News the couple is excited to start this next chapter together. As the source puts it, "They can't wait to get married and they want it to happen soon."

"They had a very intense connection from the beginning," the insider explains. "They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise."