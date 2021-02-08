The Top Chef Portland Trailer Is Finally Here

Watch : Padma Lakshmi Gushes Over Yummy "Top Chef" Foods

Top Chef is taking over the Pacific Northwest.

Bravo just released the first trailer for Top Chef season 18 taking place in Portland, Oregon. Fifteen new contestants will compete for the top prize of $250,000 when the hit cooking series premieres on Apr. 1.

In addition to returning judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, the new season will also feature a rotating judging and dining panel of past Top Chef winners and finalists for the first time ever. Fan-favorites including Richard Blais, Carrie Baird, Nina Compton, Tiffany Derry, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kristen Kish, Edward Lee, Kwame Onwuachi, Amar Santana, Dale Talde and Brooke Williamson will all make appearances on the new season, which was filmed last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The trailer teases one hilarious celebrity guest appearance by comedy duo and Portlandia co-stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.

"Pack your knives," Armisen shares in the kitchen before one nervous contestant says, "You're not supposed to say that!"