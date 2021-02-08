Busy Philipps' Behind-the-Scenes Pics Will Get You Excited For Peacock's Girls5Eva

We're one step closer to experiencing Girls5Eva.
Over the weekend of Feb. 6, the upcoming Peacock comedy by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino wrapped filming for its first season. Busy Philipps, who stars as Summer in Girls5Eva, commemorated the end of production by sharing several behind-the-scenes photos—and we couldn't be more grateful.
Not only did we get a taste of Busy and co-stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell in full pop star glam, but we also saw inside the real-life friendship they formed while filming Girls5Eva.
In her tribute post, the Dawson's Creek star started off, "I tell people I 'quit' acting because I couldn't deal with the heartbreak—it just wasn't worth it for me anymore. But then Tina Fey called and said, 'Hey! wanna stay in NYC and do this show GIRLS5EVA with us?' Oh my god. OBVIOUSLY YES."
As she continued, Busy praised creator and writer Meredith for penning a show about "women reclaiming their own narrative and defying expectations and finding their own truest selves."
The best part? Busy said the show's "all wrapped up in a bonkers comedy with music and dancing about former pop 'stars'."
"What I CAN tell you is that if even HALF of the joy that we all had making it translates to your screens, you will be obsessed," she further relayed. "AND we did all 8 episodes in the middle (end?) of this pandemic- being tested everyday, having mandatory shorter work hours, doing table reads over zoom, wearing masks and shields and redoing our damn lipstick four thousand times a day. Our crew was incredible and positive and respectful of the protocols - I think we all were just so happy to be at work- even when the days were crazy."
After teasing some BTS details, like how testing would "take two hours" and that Paula was "on alto," Busy said she hopes fans will love Girls5Eva.
She concluded, "So all I have to say is that I'm eternally grateful to have been able to have had this JOY with these incredible people making this insanity called Girls5eva in this- the strangest time. And I hope you all love it when it comes out on @peacocktv streaming later this year. But even if you don't, or if for some reason- we don't get to do more, I will honestly say, for the first time ever, that the heartbreak will have been worth it for the experience."
Sara and Paula also shared tributes on social media. While the "Brave" singer thanked the cast and crew "for the renewal of joy inside of me," the A.P. Bio actress said she was "forever grateful" to be handed scripts "so full of delicious jokes firmly planted among the tenderness."
If those gushing posts don't get you excited, just check out the pictures!
For a closer look at the behind-the-scenes pics from Girls5Eva, scroll through the images below.
Girls5Eva will premiere on Peacock later this year.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)