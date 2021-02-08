Busy Philipps' Behind-the-Scenes Pics Will Get You Excited For Peacock's Girls5Eva

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

We're one step closer to experiencing Girls5Eva.

Over the weekend of Feb. 6, the upcoming Peacock comedy by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino wrapped filming for its first season. Busy Philipps, who stars as Summer in Girls5Eva, commemorated the end of production by sharing several behind-the-scenes photos—and we couldn't be more grateful.

Not only did we get a taste of Busy and co-stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell in full pop star glam, but we also saw inside the real-life friendship they formed while filming Girls5Eva.

In her tribute post, the Dawson's Creek star started off, "I tell people I 'quit' acting because I couldn't deal with the heartbreak—it just wasn't worth it for me anymore. But then Tina Fey called and said, 'Hey! wanna stay in NYC and do this show GIRLS5EVA with us?' Oh my god. OBVIOUSLY YES."

As she continued, Busy praised creator and writer Meredith for penning a show about "women reclaiming their own narrative and defying expectations and finding their own truest selves."