New Mom Katy Perry Jokes She's "Too Busy" to Put on Deodorant for American Idol

Watch : "American Idol" Returns & Judges Are Driving Each Other Crazy

The judges are back together!

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are spilling secrets about the new season of American Idol after enjoying some time off during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While things are still socially distanced on set, Bryan promises the contestants' powerhouse vocals and undeniable talents still shine through even from far away.

"The most important part is when you're in the room with a great contestant, we feel the greatness far beyond doing it virtually," the country star shared during an exclusive interview on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "Even in the room we can't walk up and put our arms around these kids right now, we have to keep our distance. But we've had some pretty emotional moments already."

Bryan added, "This is the first time in four years that just someone's singing made me cry."