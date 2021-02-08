YouTube Personality Shane Dawson Admits His Career Is "Over" After "Racism" Controversies

Nearly eight months after his viral "Taking Accountability" video, controversial Internet personality Shane Dawson is getting some attention for something he's said.
On Feb. 5, Dawson's fiancé Ryland Adams posted an "Extreme Hoarder Room Makeover!" video in which Dawson made an appearance. While out at a furniture store together, Dawson gushed over a life-size red horse statue. "I want him so much," he said. "Here's the thing—I know that I'm weird and I know that my career is over and I know that I'm just that crazy guy who buys weird toys."
Dawson has kept a low profile in recent months, last posting to YouTube and Twitter on June 26, the day he uploaded an apology video amid renewed backlash for past problematic behavior.
"I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away, that I tried to make go away by deleting videos or un-tagging my Instagram things or literally doing whatever I can to pretend like those things didn't happen," he said in the video. "Because yes, I apologized for a lot of them but I'm 31, almost 32. Those apologies suck. I don't know who that person is anymore."
He went on to explain, "This video is coming from a place of just wanting to own up to my s--t, wanting to own up to everything I've done on the Internet that has hurt people, that has added to a problem, that has not been handled well, like, I should have been punished for things."
During the 20-minute video, he addressed "all the racism that I put onto the Internet as a adult," including playing stereotypes of different races and his use of blackface and the N-word. "Now, years later I look back at that," he said. "When I say I hate that person, I mean it in the most intense way possible."
At one point in the video, Dawson acknowledged that his career could be over. "I'm willing to lose everything," he declared. "At this point realizing how many people I've hurt, or how many people I've inspired to say awful things or do anything awful, to finally just own up to all of this and be accountable is worth losing everything to me."
It was later reported that YouTube had stopped allowing ads on Dawson's YouTube content.