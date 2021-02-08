Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Live it Up During Date Night at Super Bowl 2021

Watch : Most Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show Moments of All Time

Work hard, play harder!

Just one year ago, Jennifer Lopez was taking center stage at the Super Bowl as the Pepsi Halftime Show performer. Fast-forward to Sunday, Feb. 7 where the music superstar was able to enjoy the game just as a fan.

In several social media posts on Instagram, fans got a glimpse into Jennifer's experience at Super Bowl 2021 with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

After boarding a private plane with Chicago White Sox pitcher Nick Silva, New York Yankees player Aaron Judge and some Presidente beer, the couple took their seats inside the Raymond James Stadium.

Alex looked handsome in a suit, while J. Lo sported Louis Vuitton. "It's all about the glow," she teased on Instagram as she completed her beauty look with J.Lo Beauty.

In between watching the game, Jennifer took time to express gratitude for hospital workers caring for COVID-19 patients. She held up a sign that read, "Thank you, healthcare heroes."